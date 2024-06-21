Wearing unique and creative costumes — from superheroes to tuna cans — the 36 Century Tuna Superbods finalists displayed their stunning physiques, undeterrable spirit, and ingenuity as they sprinted the 5KM run during the recently held Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

The 2024 Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run became an avenue for the Century Tuna Superbods to promote the #BestYouEver campaign by celebrating health and fitness and inspiring others to become the best versions of themselves.

Usually held before Ironman races, the Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run kickstarted this year’s Century Tuna Full Ironman Philippines in Subic Bay recently.

The run was participated by more than 500 runners, who also wore colorful and creative outfits, including this year’s Century Tuna Superbods finalists, Century Pacific Food Inc. executives, Century Tuna Superbod 2014 Grand Winner Mauro Lumba, Century Tuna Superbod 2022 Grand Winner Kirk Bondad and Century Tuna guest superbod Oliver Moeller.

Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finalist Patrick Patawaran was awarded the Best Costume during the run where he showed up wearing his Century Tuna can costume.

Anchored on the “Best you ever” campaign, Century Tuna championed personal growth and advocacies of the finalists including taking care of the environment. Before the run, Century Tuna also held its Saving Our Seas coastal cleanup in partnership with SBMA where the participants collected 32 sacks of plastic waste along the coastline of Subic Bay.