Benguet small-scale miners appeal ban

ITOGON, Benguet — The Benguet Federation of Small Scale Miners Inc. (BFSSMI) has appealed to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Cordillera and the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB) to reconsider their decision to halt mining activities by pocket miners in Itogon, Benguet.

Norberto Cobaldes, spokesperson for BFSSMI, highlighted the severe impact of the recent stoppage order issued on 13 June against members of the Dontog Manganese Pocket Miners Association (DOMAPMA) in Dalicno, Ampucao, Itogon.

He said the order has led to economic displacement among the pocket miners and their families, affecting not only their livelihoods but also causing ripple effects across other sectors such as local businesses and transportation.

The PMRB justified its directive citing alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 7942, also known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and its implementing rules.

The board stated that non-compliance could lead to penalties under RA 7942 or RA 8087, the Peoples Small-Scale Mining Act, including imprisonment and confiscation of equipment.

In response, Cobaldes stressed the rights of small-scale miners, many of whom are indigenous peoples and citizens in the informal sector, to equitable access and benefit from the nation’s natural resources.

He pointed out the importance of regulating their activities through legal frameworks such as the Minahang Bayan (People’s Mines), which BFSSMI has been advocating for over a decade. Approval of this application, Cobaldes argued, would provide legal recognition and stability to the miners, mitigating economic displacement and legal risks.