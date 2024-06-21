Arcilla, Olivarez brace for title showdown

Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez are gearing up for another clash as they headline the stellar cast in the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo National Open Tennis Championships in Lanao del Norte.

The Group A tournament, which kicks off on 24 June, promises intense competition with a formidable lineup including Fritz Verdad, Jose Maria Pague, Alexis Acabo, Nilo Ledama, and Eric Jay Tangum, among others. This event also features junior and legends categories across various age groups.

The two-week tennis festival, organized by Provincial Sports Coordinator Nelson Lasola, will also see men’s and women’s Open doubles competitions at the Mindanao Civic Center Sports Complex.

“This annual gathering of tennis talents and future stars is expected to significantly enhance the sport, not only in Lanao del Norte but across the entire Mindanao region. It represents our ongoing contribution to the development of tennis, which has steadily grown over the years,” Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo said.

Sanctioned by Philta and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf & Sports, the tournament is part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. The event aligns with the host city’s 65th founding anniversary.

The multi-titled Arcilla turned back Olivarez in their recent showdown in the Mayor Eric Olivarez Open 2-6, 6-0, 7-6(5). The veteran Davis Cupper also toppled Olivarez in straight sets in last year’s edition of the Dimaporo Open.

In the junior category, action is already underway with James Yosores, Yusuf Hadi Mangotara, Vinz Bering, and Abdul Hameed Balt leading the boys’ 18U class. In the girls’ side, Angel Vosotros, Bless Plariza, Anna Ragpala, and Shandy Rae Cailing are the players to watch.

Mangotara also heads the 16-and-under roster, joined by Vincent Nadal, Kennedy Gumera, and Bryzen Sanchez. Ragpala and Cailing, along with Hannie Caberte and Cathlene Villondo, are key contenders in the girls’ 16U division.

In the 14U category, Nathan Cortes, Kennedy Gumera, John Paul Albano, and Prince Centino banner the boys’ roster, while Denise Quiday and Cristine Cabalay are the top names in the girls’ competition.