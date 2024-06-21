Abalos concerned about escalating Phl-China tensions

Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos, Sr. has expressed his deep concern regarding the escalating tensions between the military and Chinese naval forces in the West Philippine Sea.

His apprehensions were articulated during the “MACHRA Balitaan” event organized by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association at the Harbor View Restaurant.

Surviving past conflicts himself, Abalos emphasized the gravity of the situation, questioning the Philippines’ readiness for potential warfare.

While advocating for the protection of Philippine territories, particularly citing Ayungin as an example, he criticized the approach of continually testing aggression instead of directly confronting it. He highlighted the revelation of a secret agreement restricting the Philippines from equipping ships to repair its vessels in the area.

“As Filipinos, we have to protect our territories... but was it right for us to respond with ‘let’s see if they’ll try again’ instead of meeting them head-on? For me, the aggression has gone too far. Ayungin is ours, but apparently, there was a secret agreement that we won’t bring tools anymore to repair our ships there,” Abalos said.

Abalos stressed the inadequacy of relying solely on international assistance, citing historical delays in aid responses.

Drawing from his own experiences during World War II, he recalled the devastation and the delayed return of American aid, cautioning against similar scenarios in contemporary conflicts where advanced weaponry could lead to swift and catastrophic outcomes.

“If they start bombing each other, we indeed have help we can count on, but when? We might all be gone before the Americans arrive. Remember when MacArthur said ‘I shall return?’ Four years later, we were already devastated, and we all looked like Japanese,” Abalos explained.

Concerned about the increasing military capabilities and the potential for rapid escalation to full-scale war, Abalos posed a crucial question: Can the Philippines afford to engage in such conflict? He underscored his fear of war, contrasting it with other concerns, given the significantly heightened stakes and modern warfare technologies.