A Santacruzan of beauty queens

Leading to the 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, a series of pre-pageant activities continue with the return of traditional Grand Santacruzan on Friday afternoon, 24 May. The much-awaited event was held inside the Gateway Mall 2, the first in the history of Binibining Pilipinas and Araneta City.
The procession started at the ground floor level Lagoon and ended at the Quantum Skyview. The indoor Santacruzan featured the 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates, reigning and former titleholders in a colorful procession of religio-historical titles within the new mall. The candidates and queens showcased their elaborate and ornate Filipiniana-inspired gowns in their corresponding religious titles and procession order:
Binibini 1 Marikit Manaois (Pamayanan Immaculada), Binibini 2 Corrine San Pedro (Pamayanan La Naval), Binibini 3 Charisse Anthea Abanico (Pamayanan Asuncion), Binibini 4 Shaira Marie Rona (Pamayanan Del Carmen), Binibini 5 Nicklyn Jutay (Pamayanan Dela Paz), Binibini 6 Kristin Wyeth Marie Baconawa (Pamayanan Fatima), Binibini 7 Jasmin Denise Dingson (Pamayanan Lourdes), Binibini 8 Maria Abegail Jajalla (Pamayanan Guadalupe), Binibini 9 Gracelle Nicole Distura (Reyna Banderada), Binibini 10 Christal Jean Dela Cruz (Reyna Mora), Binibini 11 Mae Kimberly De Luna (Reyna Sheba), Binibini 12 Sheryl Velez (Reyna Judith), Binibini 13 Roella Frias Solis (Reyna Ester), Binibini 14 Vienne Sirin Feucht (Sta. Photina/Samaritana), Binibini 15 Sheny Sampang (Sta. Verónica), Binibini 16 Myrea Manely Caccam (Sta. María Magdalena), Binibini 17 Rendelle Ann Caraig (Sta. María Cleofe), Binibini 18 Mythosela Villanueva (Sta. María Salome), Binibini 19 Liezle Jones (Reyna Fé), Binibini 20 Shannen Manzano (Reyna Esperanza), Binibini 21 Jasmin Bungay (Reyna Caridad), Binibini 22 Tracy Mae Sunio (Reyna Sentenciada), Binibini 23 Joyce Anne Garduque (Reyna Abogada), Binibini 24 Monica Acuno (Reyna Justícia), Binibini 25 Kara Daniela Villanueva (Divina Pastora), Binibini 26 Phoebe Godinez (Reyna de los Ángeles), Binibini 27 Aleckxis Maryannza Chuidian (Seat of Wisdom), Binibini 28 Zeneth Joy Khan (Key of Heaven), Binibini 29 Roselyn Evardo (Reyna de las Estrellas), Binibini 30 Trisha Martinez (Rosa Mistica), Binibini 31 Zianah Joy Famy (Corazón de María), Binibini 32 Carmella Joy Cuaresma (Reyna del Santísimo Rosario), Binibini 33 Erika Cassandra Ballon (Reyna Luna), Binibini 34 Vera Conne Dickinson (Reyna Candelaria), Binibini 35 Kylie Ann Atilano (Reyna de la Paz), Binibini 36 Samantha Viktoria Acosta (Reyna de los Patriarcas), Binibini 37 Trisha Bless Hernandez (Reyna de los Profetas), Binibini 38 Geraldine Buenafe (Reyna de los Confesores), Binibini 39 Maria Flordeliz Mabao (Reyna de los Mártires), Binibini 40 Myrna Esguerra (Reyna de los Apóstoles), Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano (Reyna de los Santos), Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd Runner-Up Atasha Reign Parani (Reyna del Cielo), Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st Runner-Up Katrina Anne Johnson (Reyna de las Virgines), The Miss Globe 2023 2nd Runner-Up Anna Lakrini (Reyna de las Flores), Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez (Reyna Elena), and Binibining Pilipinas International 2001 Maricarl Tolosa (Reyna Emperatríz).
The Santacruzan tells the story of how the mother of Eastern Roman Emperor Constantine, Queen Helena, found the Holy Cross during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. The procession depicts Queen Helena (or Reina Elena) holding a crucifix and accompanied by her young son. In the procession, they are joined by other women who represent other important biblical characters.