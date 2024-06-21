A Santacruzan of beauty queens

Leading to the 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, a series of pre-pageant activities continue with the return of traditional Grand Santacruzan on Friday afternoon, 24 May. The much-awaited event was held inside the Gateway Mall 2, the first in the history of Binibining Pilipinas and Araneta City.

The procession started at the ground floor level Lagoon and ended at the Quantum Skyview. The indoor Santacruzan featured the 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates, reigning and former titleholders in a colorful procession of religio-historical titles within the new mall. The candidates and queens showcased their elaborate and ornate Filipiniana-inspired gowns in their corresponding religious titles and procession order: