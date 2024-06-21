A Haven of faith and prayer

Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, a community chapel at the heart of Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, earned a spotlight as the most sought-after Asia Pacific Property Awards for its spiritual significance and architectural design.

The Chapel was recently recognized in the 2024 Asia Pacific Property Awards in the Public Service Architecture category, earning a 5-star rating for its architectural merit and its significance to the community.

The International Property Awards is a prestigious program that recognizes excellence in the real estate industry worldwide. It celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Awards are given across various categories, including architecture, development, interior design and marketing.

Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process conducted by a panel of experts. These experts evaluate the design brief, location, architecture, sustainability and innovation, as well as the suitability for the category.

Situated atop a hill and amidst the lush greenery of River Park of Filinvest City, the chapel is designed after an inverted white lily. The design evokes calm and tranquility and depicts the purity of Mother Mary. Its towering structure that can be seen from afar and its curves seemingly reaching towards the heavens give it an inviting appeal and make it an ideal place for worship and prayer.