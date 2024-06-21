A Haven of faith and prayer

Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, a community chapel at the heart of Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, earned a spotlight as the most sought-after Asia Pacific Property Awards for its spiritual significance and architectural design.
The Chapel was recently recognized in the 2024 Asia Pacific Property Awards in the Public Service Architecture category, earning a 5-star rating for its architectural merit and its significance to the community.
The International Property Awards is a prestigious program that recognizes excellence in the real estate industry worldwide. It celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Awards are given across various categories, including architecture, development, interior design and marketing.
Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process conducted by a panel of experts. These experts evaluate the design brief, location, architecture, sustainability and innovation, as well as the suitability for the category.
Situated atop a hill and amidst the lush greenery of River Park of Filinvest City, the chapel is designed after an inverted white lily. The design evokes calm and tranquility and depicts the purity of Mother Mary. Its towering structure that can be seen from afar and its curves seemingly reaching towards the heavens give it an inviting appeal and make it an ideal place for worship and prayer.
The Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel is a brainchild of the late patriarch of the Gotianun Family, Chairman Emeritus Andrew Gotianun Sr. As his heartfelt tribute, Gotianun guided the initiation of a closed design competition to craft a central place of worship in Filinvest City, the flagship neighborhood development of Filinvest.
Gotianun passed away in 2016 before the conclusion of the competition, the family took over the responsibility of reviewing and approving designs from the participating firms, namely LAUD of Singapore, NAP Architects of Japan, and Kaza Architects of the Philippines.
NAP Architects, led by Tokyo-based architect, Hiroshi Nakamura, won the competition. The Chapel is Nakamura’s first completed work in the Philippines. Sacred spaces in Japan, including the Sayama Forest Chapel and Ueno Toshogu Shrine Meditation Pavilion, are his masterpieces.
Visitors are welcome to visit the chapel and enjoy its serene atmosphere daily, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mass is celebrated every Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 3:30 p.m.
Other properties located in Filinvest City were also awarded and recognized at the 2024 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Parkway Corporate Center celebrated a momentous win for being the Philippines Award Winner for the category of Sustainable Commercial Development. Filigree’s 1001 Parkway Residences also won a prestigious 5-star rating for the category of High Rise Residential Architecture for the Philippines.