21 Eastern Visayas towns declared insurgency-free

CATBALOGAN CITY — The relentless anti-insurgency campaign in Eastern Visayas has resulted in the declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) status in 21 municipalities across the region.

On Friday, the 8th Infantry Division reported that SIPS status has been granted to the following municipalities: Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Sebastian, Sta. Margarita, Sto. Niño in Samar province; Allen, San Jose, Rosario, Capul, Biri in Northern Samar; Bontoc in Southern Leyte; Palompon, Isabel, Matag-ob, Merida, Hilongos in Leyte; and Giporlos, Mercedes, San Julian and Taft in Eastern Samar.

Brig. Gen. Lenart Lelina, commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, explained that a municipality is recognized with SIPS status only when no constituents are members of the communist movement.

“Municipalities and provinces free from insurgency are declared to have stable internal peace and security. Hopefully, the entire province of Eastern Samar will achieve this status when all its municipalities are declared insurgency-free,” Lelina said during the declaration ceremony in Taft, Eastern Samar on 19 June.

The 8ID said these towns were granted the SIPS status because of the successful conduct of Local Peace Engagement (LPE) down to the barangay level and the effective multi-sectoral commitment to peace and security.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, stressed the significance of the SIPS declaration in Leyte province, stating it symbolizes liberation from the New People’s Army’s misleading ideologies.

“The SIPS declaration underscores the collective dedication to peace, unity, and progress among all stakeholders. It underscores the importance of embracing peace and fostering collaboration to achieve lasting reconciliation and development,” Vestuir remarked.