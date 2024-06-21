13-hour daytime glares Phl

Countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including the Philippines, had their longest day and shortest night on Friday when they experienced 13 hours of daylight.

According to weather state bureau PAGASA, during this astronomical phenomenon called the Summer Solstice, the Sun will reach its most northerly point in the sky in Taurus at a declination of 23.5°N.

“During the Summer solstice, the Sun is at its highest or most northerly point in the sky. The Tropic of Cancer, situated 23.5 degrees north of the equator, is illuminated directly by the sun during this time,” PAGASA explained, citing that throughout history, some civilizations considered the event a part of their cultural identity and religion.

Sunrise in Metro Manila on Friday was recorded at 5:28 AM, while sunset was at 6:28 PM.

Solstice is derived from the Latin “sol,” which means sun, and “sistere,” which means "to stand still.” Besides the Summer Solstice, the Winter Solstice occurs in December, which indicates the shortest day and longest night of the year.