WIN TIMES FIVE FOR AIVEE

The Aivee Clinic bagged the Teoxanes Most Dynamic Award for the fifth year in a row, recognizing the clinic as the leading provider of Teosyal Fillers and Injectables.

Teoxane specializes in the innovative development of hyaluronic acid solutions with over 20 years of dedicated experience in the field of facial beauty science.

In an intimate victory lunch with close friends and selected media, Dr. Aivee Aguilar Teo revealed her journey to success.

“This victory includes late nights, 24 hours working sometimes, working seven days a week, and really trying to improve our craft. We travel a lot in between busy commitments just to keep abreast with the latest injectables, the latest techniques available in the world. This is really a lot of effort, a lot of time spent outside the country, a lot of sacrifices made, time away from the family, time away from the kids, but at the end of the day, it’s recognitions like this that makes us feel that it’s all worth it,” Aivee said, “and also consistency is very important to us. Receiving this award for the past five years just shows how much we really put in, and being recognized for the work that we do is something that we are really thankful for.”