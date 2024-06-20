Vanguardia bags Hawks coaching job

Ariel Vanguardia is looking to become the latest coach to make it to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after getting an invitation to be part of the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff in the NBA Summer League.

Vanguardia made the confirmation to Daily Tribune, saying that the Hawks included him in the coaching staff of Ronald Nored in the Summer League set from 12 to 22 July at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Nored, a former Butler University point guard who is part of the staff of Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, is expected to sit down with Vanguardia any time soon to discuss his final role.

Vanguardia, however, is expected to handle the offense and player development.

“We’ll still meet to discuss my final role with their Summer League team,” the 51-year-old Vanguardia, who is in the United States with Junior Golf Federation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan.

“But they already asked me about player development and offense.”

The coaching stint with the Hawks is such a big boost to Vanguardia’s career.

‘Hope to become the next Jimmy Alapag.’

He barged into the PBA as assistant coach of TNT Tropang Giga from 2000 to 2006 before handling Jose Rizal University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association from 2006 to 2009.

He plied his trades for the Westport Malaysia Dragons from 2011 to 2016 before returning to the PBA to handle the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

His last stint was with the Blackwater Bossing before taking an active role in golf as secretary general of the JGFP.

Vanguardia said his goal is to become the latest Filipino to coach in the NBA.

After all, Jimmy Alapag blazed the trail when he was tapped by Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac to be part of their Summer League in 2021 before being promoted as player development coach, who is working closely with elite guards like De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk.

Even Tim Cone also had a taste of the Summer League when he was invited by Filipino-American mentor Erik Spoelstra to be part of the Miami Heat coaching staff.

Now, Vanguardia will have his turn and he vows to do well while working with incoming rookies, free agents and journeymen who are looking to be part of the Hawks’ roster on opening night.

The Hawks hold the top overall pick in the coming NBA Rookie Draft and they are looking to come up with a solid preparation after missing the playoffs of the recent season.

“Hope to become the next Jimmy Alapag,” Vanguardia quipped.