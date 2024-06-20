Time to invoke MDT?

Does boarding a Philippine Navy vessel and disarming and injuring its personnel constitute an attack by the China Coast Guard that should warrant invoking the country’s Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States?

The latest incident of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea did not escape the attention of analysts who mostly agree it is a serious escalation in the ongoing territorial dispute.

This act of aggression not only heightens tensions in the region but also raises critical questions about the Philippines’ response and the potential invocation of the MDT with the United States.

The Chinese personnel reportedly disarmed the Filipino sailors and inflicted injuries during the confrontation. This aggressive act represents a significant escalation from previous encounters, which typically involved non-violent tactics such as the use of water cannons, blocking maneuvers, and verbal warnings.

This latest incident is alarming for several reasons. Firstly, it constitutes a direct assault on the sovereign military forces of the Philippines. Secondly, it exemplifies a brazen disregard for international maritime law and norms, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which both China and the Philippines are signatories. Lastly, it heightens the risk of a broader military conflict in the region, involving not just China and the Philippines, but potentially drawing in other countries, including the United States.

The MDT between the Philippines and the United States, signed in 1951, obligates both nations to support each other in the event of an armed attack in the Pacific area. Specifically, Article IV of the treaty states: “Each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific Area on either of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.”

Invoking the MDT is a significant decision, one that carries profound military and diplomatic implications. The key consideration is whether the boarding, disarming, and injuring of Philippine Navy personnel by the China Coast Guard constitutes an “armed attack” as defined by the treaty.

The incident, according to analysts, meets several criteria that could classify it as an armed attack:

Direct Assault on Military Personnel — The boarding and disarming of a naval vessel, along with the injury of its crew, represents a direct use of force against the Philippines’ military assets.

Intent and Escalation — The aggressive nature of the act, moving beyond mere harassment or obstruction to physical confrontation, indicates a deliberate escalation.

Violation of Sovereignty — The incident occurred in waters claimed by the Philippines, furthering the infringement on its sovereignty.

Given these factors, there is a strong argument that this act could be interpreted as an armed attack under the MDT.

Invoking the MDT would undoubtedly strengthen the Philippines’ position against Chinese aggression, as it would likely prompt a strong response from the United States. This could range from diplomatic pressure to military support, including joint patrols or even the deployment of US forces in the region.

However, such a move must be carefully weighed against the broader implications for regional stability. An escalated US military presence could deter further Chinese aggression, but it also risks provoking a larger military confrontation.

Before invoking the MDT, the Philippines should exhaust all diplomatic avenues, including seeking support from ASEAN and bringing the issue to international forums such as the United Nations. This approach would bolster the legitimacy of any subsequent actions taken under the MDT and help build a coalition of support.

Ultimately, the goal should be to ensure the sovereignty and security of the Philippines while maintaining regional stability and adhering to international law. The international community’s support and a carefully calibrated response are essential in navigating this complex and volatile situation.