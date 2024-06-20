ENVIRONMENT

SM creates stronger ocean conservation initiatives during coastal clean-up projects

[center from left to right] SM by the BAY Assistant Mall Manager, Faye Preolco; SM Supermalls Senior Sustainability Manager, Belinda Bartolome-Gonzales; DENR Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Malu Erni; and SM Supermalls Senior Assistant Vice President for Mall Operations, Perkin Bentley So; together with the students and faculty of NU-Nazareth
[center from left to right] SM by the BAY Assistant Mall Manager, Faye Preolco; SM Supermalls Senior Sustainability Manager, Belinda Bartolome-Gonzales; DENR Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Malu Erni; and SM Supermalls Senior Assistant Vice President for Mall Operations, Perkin Bentley So; together with the students and faculty of NU-Nazareth

SM Supermalls, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), continue to drive active participation in ocean conservation with the latest leg of SM’s Coastal Clean-up drive, held on June 8, 2024, Saturday in celebration of World Oceans Day.

This year, SM was able to collect more than 15,000 kgs of trash with the help of 2,500 SM Employees and volunteers from 15 SM Supermalls nationwide.

Volunteers from 15 SM Supermalls nationwide.

SM City Sorsogon cleans the coastal area of Sitio Mahingan
SM City Sorsogon cleans the coastal area of Sitio Mahingan
SM City Legazpi does a clean-up by the coastal shorelines of Brgy. Dapdap and Brgy. Puro.
SM City Legazpi does a clean-up by the coastal shorelines of Brgy. Dapdap and Brgy. Puro.
SM Mindpro volunteers cleaned-up the trash along the stretch of mangrove areas.
SM Mindpro volunteers cleaned-up the trash along the stretch of mangrove areas.
Purok Minanga get cleaned by volunteers from SM City General Santos.
Purok Minanga get cleaned by volunteers from SM City General Santos.
SM City Roxas volunteers are ready to clean the coast of Baybay Beach.
SM City Roxas volunteers are ready to clean the coast of Baybay Beach.
SM City Puerto Princesa volunteer shows the trash they collected during the clean-up.
SM City Puerto Princesa volunteer shows the trash they collected during the clean-up.
SM City Olongapo Downtown and SM City Olongapo Central volunteers clear-up the shoreline of Parola in Brgy. Kalaklan.
SM City Olongapo Downtown and SM City Olongapo Central volunteers clear-up the shoreline of Parola in Brgy. Kalaklan.
SM City Olongapo Downtown and SM City Olongapo Central volunteers clear-up the shoreline of Parola in Brgy. Kalaklan.
SM City Olongapo Downtown and SM City Olongapo Central volunteers clear-up the shoreline of Parola in Brgy. Kalaklan.
Shore-lines gets greener with a clean up by SM City Daet.
Shore-lines gets greener with a clean up by SM City Daet.
SM City Bataan volunteers protecting our aweSM seas.
SM City Bataan volunteers protecting our aweSM seas.
The area of Centro 10-Tanza-Caggay get cleaned by volunteers from SM City Tuguegarao & SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown.
The area of Centro 10-Tanza-Caggay get cleaned by volunteers from SM City Tuguegarao & SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown.
The area of Centro 10-Tanza-Caggay get cleaned by volunteers from SM City Tuguegarao & SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown.
The area of Centro 10-Tanza-Caggay get cleaned by volunteers from SM City Tuguegarao & SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown.
SM by the BAY volunteers – including NU Nazareth students, BSP/GSP, SM employees and agency personnel’s fight for a trash-free Manila Bay.
SM by the BAY volunteers – including NU Nazareth students, BSP/GSP, SM employees and agency personnel’s fight for a trash-free Manila Bay.
SM by the BAY volunteers – including NU Nazareth students, BSP/GSP, SM employees and agency personnel’s fight for a trash-free Manila Bay.
SM by the BAY volunteers – including NU Nazareth students, BSP/GSP, SM employees and agency personnel’s fight for a trash-free Manila Bay.
SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu return to Cebu SRP for a clean-up.
SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu return to Cebu SRP for a clean-up.
SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu return to Cebu SRP for a clean-up
SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu return to Cebu SRP for a clean-up
Since 2014, SM’s coastal clean-up initiative has grown to include more coastal locations and volunteers, showing the true impact of SM’s advocacy, as well as the power of community participation in environmental stewardship and marine conservation efforts.
Since 2014, SM’s coastal clean-up initiative has grown to include more coastal locations and volunteers, showing the true impact of SM’s advocacy, as well as the power of community participation in environmental stewardship and marine conservation efforts.

SM Cares’ Coastal Clean-up project is part of the organization’s Programs on Environment. SM Cares also has supporting initiatives focused on children and the youth, women and breastfeeding mothers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph