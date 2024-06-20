SM creates stronger ocean conservation initiatives during coastal clean-up projects

SM Supermalls, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), continue to drive active participation in ocean conservation with the latest leg of SM’s Coastal Clean-up drive, held on June 8, 2024, Saturday in celebration of World Oceans Day.

This year, SM was able to collect more than 15,000 kgs of trash with the help of 2,500 SM Employees and volunteers from 15 SM Supermalls nationwide.