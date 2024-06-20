SIKAP sets up Canada Chapter

The Sikaran-Karate Association of the Philippines (SIKAP) is set to expand to Canada to boost its membership and further spread the values of the sport.

SIKAP national president Manny Inserto said he reached out to their long-time member Sotero “Terry” Villoria to set up a chapter in Canada to further grow the organization.

The Canada-based Villoria, who also owns the gym where SIKAP members have been training since 1973, is in town to receive his Certificate of Promotion as 1st Dan Black Belter from Inserto during the belting ceremony held at Comchest Center last May.

He was also awarded as Outstanding Karateka last February at the Manila Hotel.

Aside from Villoria, also in attendance during the belting ceremony were SIKAP assistant vice president for Luzon Tony Dacalos and the newly-promoted green belters under the Wellness Program-Free Karate Training in Francis Nathan Tajanlangit, Lloyd Tristan Celemin and Marco Jake de Asis.

Manny Inserto, also the SIKAP training instructor and vice president and treasurer of Bangko ng Kabuhayan Inc., said setting up a chapter in Canada will be one of their major projects this year.