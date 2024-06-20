Serdeña leads Fil-Am junior tilt

BAGUIO CITY — David Charles Serdeña birdied two of the last three holes to open with a 1-over-par 69 in the Fil-A division of the Fil-Am Invitational Junior Cheerdance on Thursday at the Camp John Hay Golf Club (CJHGC) here.

After carding a 3-over in the first six holes, including a double bogey on the 5th, Serdeña found his groove and logged consecutive birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 before adding two more on Nos. 10 and 12. He capped his sizzling performance with two more birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to secure a three-point lead with an equivalent Molave score of 53 over Baguio-based Korean An Seongmin.

Zhan Pocholo Medina occupies the solo third with 50 followed by Francis Slavin with 47, Mark Velasco with 45, Seth Koa with 44, and Juan Antonio Escaño with 42 in the opening round of the second edition of this event that is co-organized by the Baguio Country Club and the CJHGC.

In Fil-B, Jeon Gunwoo turned in a 50, six up on rising junior golfer Felix Saludar while Aenzo Sulaik remains in contention with a 42.

Miguel Orbita, a CJHGC dependent, made 44 and raced to a big lead in Fil-C ahead of Ezekiel Opinion and Park Hoonmin, who managed just 31 and 26, respectively.

Over at BCC, it’s a close fight for the Am-B title as Zyrah de Leon holds a 32 for a slim over Cho Seungbin (31) and Monica Angheng (28).

Other leaders are Jose Luis Espinosa in Fil-D, Cole Parker Galvez in Fil-E, Annika Molintas in Am-A, Megan Angheng in Am-C, Maurysse Abalos in Am-D and Athalea Espedido in Am-E.