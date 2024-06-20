SCUTTLEBUTT

Nightmare recurs
Aside from the geopolitical concerns, an emerging challenge for the hospitality industry is the developments in Japan where another potential health threat is developing.
An industry insider said that the hospitality sector is closely watching the cases of a fatal bacterial infection that have reached record levels in Japan.
The health scare is real as the situation follows the pattern of the coronavirus disease (Covid) when it broke out in China in 2019. Experts so far have been unable to pinpoint the reason for the spread of the disease.
As of 2 June, Japan’s Health Ministry had recorded 977 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), which has a mortality rate of up to 30 percent of those infected. Some 77 people have died from the infection between January and March based on the latest figures available.
STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection that can develop when bacteria spread into deep tissues and the bloodstream. Patients initially suffer from fever, muscle pain and vomiting but symptoms can quickly turn life-threatening with low blood pressure, swelling, and multiple organ failure as the body goes into shock.
“Even with treatment, STSS can be deadly. Out of 10 people with STSS, as many as three people will die from the infection,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hotel and tourism-oriented businesses dread another epidemic that may disrupt the still-recovering economic sector.
While the new health concern is derived from a bacteria rather than a virus as in the case of Covid, mitigation measures include social distancing.
Most STSS cases are caused by the group A streptococcus (GAS) bacteria, which mainly produces fever and throat infections in children. In rare circumstances, strep A can become invasive when a bacterium produces a toxin that enables it to gain access to the bloodstream, causing serious illnesses such as toxic shock.
Strep A can also cause “flesh-eating” necrotizing fasciitis, which can lead to loss of limbs. However, most patients who contract that disease have other health factors that may lower their body’s ability to fight infections, such as cancer or diabetes, according to the CDC.
Invasive group A strep infections were largely curbed by Covid-19 controls, such as masking and social distancing, but after those measures were relaxed many countries reported a rise in cases.
The restrictions, primarily the lockdowns, are a nightmare to the industry which it hopes will never happen again.
Believe it or not
A Duterte praising opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros to high heavens? Strange, but true.
Taking the microphone onstage during an anti-Marcos rally dubbed “Hakbang ng Maisug Pampanga: Defend the Flag, Freedom Concert and Peace Rally” in Angeles, Pampanga last Monday, 17 June 2024, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, son of the former President Rodrigo Duterte declared that he was “mas bilib” (more impressed) with Hontiveros than he was with Senator Bong Go, perceived by many to be among his father’s closest and most loyal of supporters.
“I’m more impressed with Risa Hontiveros than I am with Bong,” Duterte said to a cheering throng that attended the Pampanga rally.
“Because ever since in the previous administration, she was an opponent. Until now, she is consistent, she really is fearless,” Baste Duterte added.
The Davao City mayor uttered those words after he expressed disappointment over some of the allies of the former President Rodrigo Duterte’s silence on several issues pertinent to Davao, particularly the recent sacking of 35 officers of the Davao City Police Office, along with city police Director Col. Richard Bad-ang as the deaths of seven drug personalities in the hands of the police force is being probed.
Of late, a close ally has not been seen with the former President in public or any of the pro-Duterte Maisug rallies. He also hasn’t been reported commenting on current developments in Davao City.
Continued Baste Duterte at last Monday’s rally referring to the former ally: ”You’re my friend. If I only knew it would come to this, we Davaoeños we voted for you. If I only knew that you would do this, we wouldn’t have done so.”