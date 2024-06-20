SCUTTLEBUTT

Nightmare recurs

Aside from the geopolitical concerns, an emerging challenge for the hospitality industry is the developments in Japan where another potential health threat is developing.

An industry insider said that the hospitality sector is closely watching the cases of a fatal bacterial infection that have reached record levels in Japan.

The health scare is real as the situation follows the pattern of the coronavirus disease (Covid) when it broke out in China in 2019. Experts so far have been unable to pinpoint the reason for the spread of the disease.

As of 2 June, Japan’s Health Ministry had recorded 977 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), which has a mortality rate of up to 30 percent of those infected. Some 77 people have died from the infection between January and March based on the latest figures available.

STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection that can develop when bacteria spread into deep tissues and the bloodstream. Patients initially suffer from fever, muscle pain and vomiting but symptoms can quickly turn life-threatening with low blood pressure, swelling, and multiple organ failure as the body goes into shock.

“Even with treatment, STSS can be deadly. Out of 10 people with STSS, as many as three people will die from the infection,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hotel and tourism-oriented businesses dread another epidemic that may disrupt the still-recovering economic sector.

While the new health concern is derived from a bacteria rather than a virus as in the case of Covid, mitigation measures include social distancing.

Even with treatment, STSS can be deadly. Out of 10 people with STSS, as many as three people will die from the infection.

Most STSS cases are caused by the group A streptococcus (GAS) bacteria, which mainly produces fever and throat infections in children. In rare circumstances, strep A can become invasive when a bacterium produces a toxin that enables it to gain access to the bloodstream, causing serious illnesses such as toxic shock.

Strep A can also cause “flesh-eating” necrotizing fasciitis, which can lead to loss of limbs. However, most patients who contract that disease have other health factors that may lower their body’s ability to fight infections, such as cancer or diabetes, according to the CDC.

Invasive group A strep infections were largely curbed by Covid-19 controls, such as masking and social distancing, but after those measures were relaxed many countries reported a rise in cases.

The restrictions, primarily the lockdowns, are a nightmare to the industry which it hopes will never happen again.