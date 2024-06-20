SB19 and visionary chefs shine in MEGA Ball

It was the early evening of Independence Day and a slow stream of glitterati ambled along the black carpet at the Shangri-La the Fort to attend the nation’s swankiest ball of the year. Cameras flashed as fashion luminaries, A-list celebrities, and other VIPs in elegant black and white evening wear paused and posed for pictures.
It was the 14th edition of the MEGA Ball — MEGA Magazine’s signature formal affair. It happens every 12th of June and is attended by cultural icons and trailblazers from the worlds of fashion, art and entertainment to celebrate Pinoy Pride in an ultra-fancy fête. The festivity also honors inspiring figures who have made significant contributions to the country.
Spotted among the glittering crowd were Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero, Nadine Lustre, Sarah Lahbati, Francis Libiran, Cristalle Belo-Pitt, Rajo Laurel, Michelle Marquez Dee, R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Apples Aberin and many other prominent personalities.
The pop girl group G22, like Barbie dolls in their all-white-with-a-little-black ensembles, sauntered by the cocktail area, talking about heading for the Glambot. The three ladies would later kick off the festivities with their rendition of Orange and Lemons’ “Pinoy Ako.”
Unbeknownst to us — or at least to me — G22’s male counterparts, SB19, would later surprise the guests with an awe-inspiring rendition of Ryan Cayabyab’s patriotic “O Bayan Ko,” backed by a hundred-member choir comprised of Los Cantantes de Manila, Kammerchor Manila, and the Philippine Meistersingers, for the program’s finale.
Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, in their excitingly stylish Jor-El Espina barong-inspired getup that screamed Filipino pride, would once again prove at the end of the program their natural charisma and impressive vocal talents, making it clear why these humble boys are hailed as kings of P-Pop.
CLOSING performance by SB19. When the feast was done, SB19 appeared unannounced out of the shadows — each member stood under an archway to begin the closing performance with a solo number. Then, they slowly weaved their way through the dining tables and finally grouped onstage to sing together like angels of patriotism. The atmosphere was solemn.
SB19’s memorable performance capped off MEGA Ball’s celebration of Philippine Independence. Cayabyab’s composition, which was blended with “Lupang Hinirang,” served as a reminder of our people’s struggle to attain freedom from colonial rule.
Truly, this year’s MEGA Ball fused style, flavor and music as rich and colorful as our country’s history. But more than the extravagant gathering, the ball ignited once again our sense of national pride.
FASHION + FOOD
The theme for this year’s MEGA Ball — orchestrated by MEGA editor-in-chief Peewee Reyes-Isidro and Wildflour chief executive officer Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo — was “Fashion + Food.” The stage was set to toast nine visionary chefs and their boundary-pushing creations that have made an impact in our local culinary industry.
Both food and fashion, after all, mirror cultural identity and trends — and are creative mediums of experimentation and artistic expression. Just as fashion metamorphoses with new styles and materials, food trends are marked by flavor innovations and cooking techniques.
The grand ballroom was transformed into a theater for taste and sensory adventure. Dressed to mimic a nighttime outdoor party, complete with white wooden lattice archways that served as entryways to an enchanted faux forest, with Celtic-like music in the air, the venue felt like something out of the pages of a fairy tale.
FOOD: THE STARS OF THE NIGHT
Staying true to the event’s theme, the ball put the spotlight on food. Dining tables, set in modern Baroque style, were transformed into rounded catwalks for the upcoming parade of aperitifs, digestifs, and four courses of Filipino cuisine prepared by the MEGA Ball-awarded chefs.
There were nine directors in this food festival: Chefs Walter Manzke, Margie Lorenzana Manzke, Chele Gonzalez, Margarita Forés, Miko Calo, Joris Rycken, Josh Boutwood, Stephen Duhesme and barman Lee Watson.
Every single introduction of a plate was accompanied by theatrical drama. From the playbill-like menu, each item came with a mini production of dancing lights and sounds.
First, the guests were bathed in darkness. Then, spotlights of neon colors dramatically lit the tables, casting a twinkling glow on the centerpiece and glassware.
Then, the “grand entrance” of the food in fashionable plating, backdropped by a Filipino folk song. And so as you enjoyed your Bulacan prawn, for instance, “Leron Leron Sinta” played in the background.
That evening, Filipino cuisine, characterized by bold flavors influenced by Malay, Spanish, Chinese and American culinary traditions, suddenly became new and exciting. The renowned chefs, known for their passion and ingenuity, whipped up gastronomic masterpieces to produce a four-course meal that brought together a harmonious blend of sweet, sour and savory.
One of the standouts for me was the heavenly bread and butter. Three Michelin-star chef Walter’s slightly moist, soft, and springy milk bread, paired with a sublime avocado pandan butter, still haunts me to this day.
The fourth meal was also unforgettable — Kalderetang Buntot ng Baka by Chef Joris, the executive chef of Shangri-La the Fort. His flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth braised oxtail, drenched in a magical brown sauce and decorated with crunchy sitaw and bell peppers, was exceptional.