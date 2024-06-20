SB19 and visionary chefs shine in MEGA Ball

It was the early evening of Independence Day and a slow stream of glitterati ambled along the black carpet at the Shangri-La the Fort to attend the nation’s swankiest ball of the year. Cameras flashed as fashion luminaries, A-list celebrities, and other VIPs in elegant black and white evening wear paused and posed for pictures.

It was the 14th edition of the MEGA Ball — MEGA Magazine’s signature formal affair. It happens every 12th of June and is attended by cultural icons and trailblazers from the worlds of fashion, art and entertainment to celebrate Pinoy Pride in an ultra-fancy fête. The festivity also honors inspiring figures who have made significant contributions to the country.

Spotted among the glittering crowd were Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero, Nadine Lustre, Sarah Lahbati, Francis Libiran, Cristalle Belo-Pitt, Rajo Laurel, Michelle Marquez Dee, R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Apples Aberin and many other prominent personalities.

The pop girl group G22, like Barbie dolls in their all-white-with-a-little-black ensembles, sauntered by the cocktail area, talking about heading for the Glambot. The three ladies would later kick off the festivities with their rendition of Orange and Lemons’ “Pinoy Ako.”

Unbeknownst to us — or at least to me — G22’s male counterparts, SB19, would later surprise the guests with an awe-inspiring rendition of Ryan Cayabyab’s patriotic “O Bayan Ko,” backed by a hundred-member choir comprised of Los Cantantes de Manila, Kammerchor Manila, and the Philippine Meistersingers, for the program’s finale.

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, in their excitingly stylish Jor-El Espina barong-inspired getup that screamed Filipino pride, would once again prove at the end of the program their natural charisma and impressive vocal talents, making it clear why these humble boys are hailed as kings of P-Pop.