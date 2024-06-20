SALON-QUALITY RESULTS AT HOME

At the heart of the VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer lies an eco-friendly 1600W high-speed brushless motor, capable of reaching maximum speeds of up to 110,000 RPM. This unparalleled power dries your hair within minutes. The VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer is remarkably lightweight, weighing only 370 grams. The compact and ergonomic T-shape housing design makes it perfect for salon professionals and home users, providing comfort and ease of use even during prolonged styling sessions.

Say goodbye to frizz and hello to silky-smooth hair with the VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer’s advanced ionic technology. During the drying process, millions of negative ions are released along with the powerful airflow, helping to reduce frizz and enhance shine. These ions also lock moisture into your hair, preventing over-drying and minimizing the risk of hair breakage. The result? Healthier, more radiant hair that looks and feels incredible. With three heat settings and four-speed settings, the VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer offers unparalleled versatility in styling, including a convenient Cool Shot feature maintaining a constant cool temperature of 24°C.

The VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer is packed with innovative features designed to enhance your styling experience. From the patented magnetic detachable and washable rear filter net to the engineered air intake system that minimizes noise while maximizing air output, every aspect of this hair dryer is meticulously crafted for optimal performance and convenience. Additionally, the magnetic detachable attachments — including a diffuser, a 68mm x 42mm slim styling concentrator nozzle with a rubberized sleeve, and a 97mm x 42mm wide drying concentrator nozzle with a rubberized sleeve — allow you to achieve a variety of styles with precision and ease.

The right wave style

Featuring ceramic coating plates measuring 91mm x 64mm, the VS Sassoon 32MM Beach Waver (P6,450) is equipped with Ionic technology to provide smooth and shiny hair results.

With four temperature settings of 140°C, 160°C, 180°C, and 200°C, the VS Sassoon 32MM Beach Waver is suitable for all hairstyles, ensuring versatility and flexibility in your styling routine. Plus, with a 30-minute auto shut-off feature and a lock-in switch for added safety. The 360° swivel cord further enhances ease of use, while the worldwide voltage compatibility makes it the perfect travel companion for individuals who are always on the go.

For those who prefer slightly tighter waves, the VS Sassoon 25MM Beach Waver (P6,450) is the ideal choice. With two tourmaline ceramic wave barrels that transfer constant heat, this waver delivers long-lasting results that hold up throughout the day. The built-in huge ion generator ensures smooth and shiny hair results, while the safe-touch cover protects you from any scald risk. Featuring three temperature settings of 160°C, 180°C, and 200°C, the VS Sassoon 25MM Beach Waver caters to a diverse range of hairstyles and textures. The built-in temperature button helps to avoid mistouch during the styling process, ensuring precise control and consistent results.

Maximum curls with minimum fuzz

The VS Sassoon Cool Air Styler, a simple-to-use hair tool equipped with advanced technology, designed to help you achieve flawless curls.

For fizz-free curls — Crafted with the modern woman in mind, this 2-in-1 styler is a game-changer for those who value efficiency without compromising style. With its compact size and ergonomic design, it fits seamlessly into even the busiest schedules. Whether you’re getting ready for a day at the office or a night out on the town, this versatile tool simplifies your styling routine.

VS Sassoon Cool Air Styler is its Ionic Technology, which releases 2,100,000 negative ions during styling, guaranteeing smoothness, shine, and frizz-free results. Additionally, its unique Cool Air System flows cool air through the barrel channels, quickly setting your curl while protecting it against heat damage. With three temperature settings available (160°C, 180°C, 200°C), you have the flexibility to customize your styling experience according to your hair type and desired look, ensuring consistently beautiful results every time.

This combination of innovative features and practical design makes the VS Sassoon Cool Air Styler an essential tool for achieving stunning curls effortlessly. With both straightening and curling functions, you can create a variety of trendy hairstyles such as French waves, Korean curls, mermaid curls and straight hair with curled ends and side bangs. This versatility ensures you can achieve salon-worthy looks with minimal fuss and maximum style.

VS Sassoon is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation.