Photos

ROTARY CLUB OF MAKATI'S CLUB AWARDS 2024

LOOK: The Rotary Club of Makati held its successful Club Awards 2024 at the Manila Golf Club in Makati on Wednesday, 19 June 2024. The event featured the club's recognition of members with perfect attendance, the graduation of newborn Rotarians, and the Paul Harris Award. The Club's outgoing president, Bing Matoto, also delivered a valedictory speech prior to recognizing posthumous accolades, hosting social events, and project partners, including DAILY TRIBUNE. The Club also introduced this year's MRCFI Board of Trustees, followed by cluster prizes and merit awards to outstanding chairmen and board members. The awards night concluded with the awarding of presidential accolades and awards for excellence. This club's rotarian this year was awarded to its past president, Louie Aseoche. | via KING RODRIGUEZ