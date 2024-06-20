Rotary Club of Makati fetes TRIBUNE as public service partner

The Rotary Club of Makati handed DAILY TRIBUNE an Award of Appreciation Wednesday evening for supporting the club’s public service initiatives. The award was presented in the Kamagong Room of the Manila Golf Club by club president, Bing Matoto.

“We’re blessed to have a dependable partner in the DAILY TRIBUNE where we have our weekly press exposure of our projects and activities,” Matoto said.

Editor-at-Large John Henry Dodson accepted the award on behalf of the TRIBUNE’s president, Willie Fernandez. The event also marked the club’s last meeting for Rotary Year 2023-2024 and included awards and special citations for project partners and club members.

The paper had been adjudged Newspaper of the Year for three years by Rotarians. The TRIBUNE also publishes The Circuit, a dedicated section highlighting community activities, every Monday.

As Matoto, also a columnist for DAILY TRIBUNE, concluded his term as Rotary Club of Makati president, he reflected on the club’s successes during his tenure.

“If I were to choose just one single word to describe what I’m feeling right now, I think it would be grateful — gratitude to all of you for making things happen this past year,” Matoto said in his valedictory speech.

“I’m grateful to the club members, for their unwavering support, especially our board members who worked hand in hand with me to make this year another successful one. Your dedication and commitment have been the backbone of our achievements,” he said.

Matoto reminisced about his early days of leadership, recalling the challenge of connecting names to faces. Over the past year, he said, he not only learned the names but also formed lasting friendships.

“I actually have gained more friends in this one single year than ever before in my lifetime, and I’ve been around for a while,” he said.

The event concluded with a celebration of the past year and a renewed commitment to the club’s future endeavors.