RONNIE ALONTE OPENS UP ON WEDDING PLANS WITH LOISA

Star Magic actor Ronnie Alonte answers questions on taking his eight-year relationship with co-Star Magic talent Loisa Andalio to the next level. The actor said that they have their attention focused somewhere else as of the moment.

“Walang pressure kami ni Loisa nae-enjoy namin ngayon ang trabaho mas makapag-ipon pa mas makapag-invest pa sa maraming bagay (There’s no pressure with us, right now we are focused on saving and investing for our future),” Ronnie said.

But talk of marriage has already crossed their minds because for Ronnie, planning for their future together is key.

“Kasama ‘yan kami ni Loisa mag-eight years na kami this year napapag-usapan namin ‘yan paano kung soon ikasal na tayo mga ganyan kasi dapat talaga may plano kayo kung wala kayong plano mag hiwalay na kayo (We have been together for eight years now. Of course there are plans to take this to the next level),” he said.