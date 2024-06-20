Red Lions set L.A. training camp

San Beda University is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to retain its seniors’ basketball title in the coming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100.

A series of local tournaments and friendlies and a two-week training camp abroad are in the pipeline as the Red Lions build up strength for a repeat bid in the centennial edition of the country’s oldest collegiate league.

Youthful San Beda tactician Yuri Escueta looks forward to their training camp in Los Angeles next month.

He hopes the local and international exposure will equip the Red Lions for the tough battles ahead on their road for a 24th crown overall sans ace guard Jacob Cortez.

“We’re going to have some tournaments in the provinces. If it pushes through next month, we’re going to have a two-week training camp in LA,” Escueta said after being feted NCAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year during the Collegiate Press Corps Annual Awards held Monday at the Discovery Suites.

“If it pushes through, it will be around the middle of July.”

The Mendiola-based squad completed a come-from-behind best-of-three championship series win over Mapua University behind the heroics of Cortez, who scored 28 points in Game 2 to force a decider before leading San Beda back to the throne.

But Cortez bid farewell to the Red Lions after three seasons to transfer to De La Salle University following the footsteps of his father Green Archers great Mike Cortez.

This puts the leadership role on the shoulders of last season’s finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing and Yukien Andrada.

Escueta expects San Beda’s think tank to get a shot in the arm from top backer businessman Manny Pangilinan in case assistant coach Norman Black decides to focus on his role as Grassroots and Talent Identification Program Head of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“That depends on our bosses. But now, Coach Norman is busy with the SBP grassroots program. So, if he does, it’s a big blessing for us,” Escueta said.

The MVP Group has a pool of brilliant basketball minds that can help Escueta steer the Red Lions to another championship path.

TNT’s Chot Reyes and the pair of coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic, who piloted Meralco to a first-ever Philippine Basketball Association title in the recently concluded Philippine Cup, can pitch in their expertise if tapped.

“I can easily ask for their help. It’s not a problem for the MVP Group,” Escueta, Reyes’ TNT deputy, said.