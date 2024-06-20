Pryde Teves out on bail after arrest

The Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed the arrest on Thursday of Pryde Henry Alipit Teves, a brother of former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., in Dumaguete City.

Teves, 51, was apprehended by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) after he was identified as a most-wanted person in both the provincial and regional levels.

The charges against Teves stemmed from alleged violations of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012. The Cebu City Regional Trial Court, Branch 74, issued the arrest warrant on 13 May 2024.

Teves was released the same day after posting P600,000 bail.

“The arrest of Pryde Teves demonstrates our resolute commitment to fighting terrorism and upholding the rule of law,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Teves was designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) on 26 July 2023, under Resolution 43. The ATC cited his alleged involvement in killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.

His brother, Arnolfo, is fighting extradition from Timor-Leste to the Philippines, where he has been tagged as the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in a commando-style attack at the latter’s residence on 4 March 2023 that killed nine other people.

The DoJ commended the CIDG for its role in Teves’s apprehension. “The CIDG’s diligent efforts have ensured that those who threaten the peace and security are brought to justice,” Remulla said.

Degamo unseated Pryde Teves as governor after a recount of the gubernatorial votes cast in the 2022 elections.