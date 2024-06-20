POGO ban to affect 22K Filipino workers — DOLE

The possible ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) could affect around 22,000 Filipino workers, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a TV interview, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the Labor department conducted labor profiling last year among Filipino POGO workers.

"Lahat po ng established POGO offices ay na-inspeksyon ng DOLE National Capital Region. Base po dun sa profiling kumuha po ng data ng mga posibleng maapektuhang POGO workers (All the established POGO offices have been inspected by the DOLE National Capital Region. Based on that profiling, we get data of the potentially affected POGO workers)," Laguesma said.

"Meron po tayong malaking hamon o suliranin na kakaharapin dahil po kung tuluyang magsasara yun pong mga operasyon ng mga lehitimong kumpanya, syempre po mapipinsala ang employment ng ating manggagawa (We have a big challenge or problem to face because if the operations of these companies will be completely closed, of course the employment of the workers will be affected)," he added.

The DOLE head said the profiling was done to determine what intervention to be given by the agency to the Filipino workers should the closure of POGO offices pushes through.

Through profiling, Laguesma added, the DOLE would match the workers' capability and be able to determine if they would need upskilling or retooling.

The priority for the profiling is Filipino workers who are working in Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)-registered POGO offices in Metro Manila.

Laguesma said the majority of the POGO operations are located in Metro Manila.

He noted that there are also POGO companies in Central Luzon; however, most of them are operating illegally.

Philippine authorities launched a crackdown on illegal POGOs as calls to ban their activities mounted due to their alleged criminal syndicates.

POGO-related crimes reportedly include human trafficking, torture, kidnapping, and fraudulent activities like credit cards, crypto investment, and “love scams.”

The online gambling industry emerged in the Philippines in 2016 and grew exponentially as operators capitalized on the country’s liberal gaming laws to target customers in China, where gambling is banned.

PAGCOR said that around 250 to 300 POGOs were operating in the country without a license.

Only about 46 POGO operations in the country are legitimate, according to PAGCOR.