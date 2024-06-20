Naval Forces WesMin gets new missile-equipped patrol gunboat

The Philippine Navy on Thursday showed off its latest fleet asset, BRP Laurence Narag (PG-907), which is aimed at boosting the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM)’s capabilities on internal and external defense operations.

The navy ship arrived at the NFWM headquarters at Ensign Majini Pier, NSRE, Bagong Calarian in Zamboanga City earlier this week.

Navy’s deputy commander for fleet operations, Captain Hilarion Cesista, said the newly arrived vessel would help them enhance maritime security operations in Western Mindanao.

“With the arrival of PG-907, she will significantly improve the capability of our naval forces in terms of external defense operation, internal defense operation, and other maritime operations particularly securing the sea lines of communication,” Cesista said.

The BRP Laurence Narag (PG-907) is a part of the Acero-Class Shaldag Mk V Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) series—which features the Spike NLOS (non-line of sight) missile systems.

These 32-meter FAIC vessels are designed for high-speed operations and precision strikes, significantly improving the Navy's operational capabilities.

The PG-907, along with the BRP Herminigildo Yurong (PG-906), was commissioned on 21 May 2024, at Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

These vessels are named in honor of the late Marine Staff Sgt. Herminigildo Yurong and Marine Cpl. Laurence Narag, both Medal of Valor awardees, sacrificed their lives during the government's campaign against Moro rebels in Mindanao in 2000.