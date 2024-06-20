NANETTE INVENTOR FINDS YOUNGER AUDIENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA

Veteran actress and performer Nanette Inventor once again embraces the limelight as she signs a co-management contract with Viva Artist Management.

Best-known for her character sketch as Doña Buding, Nanette said that she will always be associated with the iconic character.

“Every time I do shows in the US, the only time I stepped doing shows in the US is because of the pandemic, 2019. Lahat siguro ng mga nagpunta doon, ‘Ayan si Doña Buding’ even the ones in the carousel bagged ‘O ayan si Donya andyan na’ sabi ko talaga ‘hindi ako mamimigay ng pesos kasi dollars ang dala ko’, so sabi ko sarili ko ‘bakit nagawa ko nanaman ‘yun?’ kasi nga engrained na sa akin, at hindi na talaga siya mawawala (The Doña Buding character will always remain with me people always call me by that name even abroad),” she recalls.

The famous character of Doña Buding started as a regular fixture for The Penthouse Live! but the performer admits that sometimes she wants to be known as herself.

“Nakilala ka dahil doon eh, the only way that I wanted to veer away from it was because I was being typecast. And I did want them to know and I wanted to tell them na huwag niyo rin kalimutan ang kanta ko kasi part ‘yun e’, and I have rhythm in my singing and for you to get in the comedy, you need a lot of rhythms to go to the punchline (I’m thankful for the character but I want people to remember me with my first love as a singer),” she explains.

Nanette also updates the media that she is now on Tiktok and other social media platforms, the main key why the present generation knows her.

“To young generations, pinapanood pa rin nila ako, pero doon lang nila ako nakilala sabi ko nga ‘ang tindi talaga nitong Doña Buding’ well you cannot kill her, wala na patented na sa akin si Doña Buding (They watch me and Doña Buding is the strongest character),” she explained.

With her new co-management contract, Nanette Inventor is all excited to explore the new showbiz landscape and share her talent to the younger generation.