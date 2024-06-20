Marriott slates more hotels

Marriott Bonvoy plans to open more hotels in the country in the next few years as it continues to see tourist inflows despite geopolitical tensions in Asia.

Bruce Winton, Marriott International’s multi-property vice president for the Philippines, on Thursday, said the company is preparing expansions in Davao, Clark in Pampanga, Metro Manila, Cebu, Palawan and Bohol.

While he declined to specify the total number of the new projects, Winton said it would be a double-digit increase.

Currently, Marriott Bonvoy operates 10 hotels under six brands and six destinations, namely Metro Manila, Boracay, Palawan, Clark, Cebu and Iloilo.

Marriott’s brands include Westin, Sheraton, Four Points, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, AC Hotels, Fairfield and Residence Inn, among others.

Ortigas, next site

Winton said another hotel is expected to open in Ortigas in Pasig City either this year or in 2025, while those in Clark, Pampanga are expected to start operations in 2027.

Winton said he is still optimistic Philippine tourism could grow to around 8 million visitors this year from 5.4 million in 2023.

This is despite the new challenges, including the Philippine-China conflict in the West Philippine Sea.

“We certainly hope for continued peace around the world. We have shown resilience in 97 years of the company. There are upheavals in certain regions of the world at different times but people’s desire to travel keeps chugging along,” Winton said.

He added local tourism continues to grow post-pandemic as the government improves transportation infrastructure.

“We believe that the Philippines is right for growth. Many people wish to visit this country. The more options we give them — more flights, more airports, more hotels, more destinations -— all of these things can grow tourism in the Philippines,” Winton said.

He added more companies are now conducting business activities in hotels outside Metro Manila.

“I was heartened by the number of conventions in Iloilo this year. There are a lot of developments happening there. It may seem a little slower to go back to pre-pandemic but it’s picking up momentum. Metro Manila is back. We’ve seen revenue per room is up 20 percent,” Winton said.

Marriott Bonvoy has 200 million members worldwide.