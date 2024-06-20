Marcos pledges Butuan’s progress

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has committed to strengthening Butuan City’s position as a center of trade, industry and governance in the Caraga Region.

Marcos said this during his speech at the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and families in Butuan City on Thursday, as he noted Butuan’s thriving trade industry.

“Like you, the government is working hard to further strengthen Butuan as a center for trade, industry, and governance here in the Caraga Region,” Marcos said.

Marcos also recognized the continuous growth of the city’s primary sectors, such as agriculture and fisheries, attributed to the unwavering care and enrichment of its natural resources by the people of Butuan.

“Aside from recognizing Butuan as the Timber City of the South because of your thriving logging industry, you are truly blessed with vast and fertile lands that are further nourished by the abundant water resources surrounding it,” Marcos said.

“We cannot deny the continuous growth of your primary sectors such as agriculture and fisheries, which is a result of your unwavering care and enrichment of our natural resources,” Marcos added.

However, Marcos noted that the Caraga region’s agriculture sector incurred losses of approximately P700 million due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

The Chief Executive, citing government data, said the weather phenomenon affected 15 percent of those living in the region and 30 percent of their livelihood.

He added that El Niño affected approximately 3,700 farmers and fisherfolk, resulting in around P700 million in losses for the region’s agriculture sector.

Hence, Marcos gave out P158.15 million in financial assistance to local government units of the region as part of the administration’s support to the affected farmers and fishermen.

He assured the people of Butuan that his administration would be their partner in achieving their aspirations and further improving their livelihood.

“You can count on this administration to be your partner in fulfilling your dreams and further developing your livelihoods,” the President said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Marcos also encouraged the people of Butuan to participate in the implementation of the government’s plans and initiatives to achieve a “New Philippines.”