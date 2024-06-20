Malacañang: No DepEd OIC yet

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet chosen the next head of the Department of Education (DepEd) since Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from her post as Education Secretary, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a Viber message to reporters, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said that Duterte's job had not been filled by an officer-in-charge (OIC) yet.

“VP Sara's resignation’s effectivity is on 19 July, there’s no OIC yet," Garafil said.

Garafil said on Wednesday that Duterte had sent to Marcos her "irrevocable resignation" letter from her posts as Education secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“I hereby tender my irrevocable resignation as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and Co-Vice Chairperson of the NTF-Elcac (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) effective 19 July 2024,” Duterte’s letter to Marcos read as obtained by the media from the DepEd.

In her speech on Wednesday, Duterte also said that she has made a "30-day transition plan" to make sure that the change of leadership in the Education department goes smoothly.