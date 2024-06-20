LTO opens extension office in Cebu

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Thursday vowed to make the agency’s services closer to the Filipino people as part of the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. under Bagong Pilipinas.

Mendoza issued the statement as another LTO Extension Office was opened to the public, specifically in Naga City in Cebu.

Mendoza said additional extension and satellite offices would reinforce the ongoing full digitalization efforts of all the LTO services — from application and renewal of a driver’s license to the application and renewal of motor vehicle registration.

“Our digitalization efforts, along with our plans to open more satellite and extension offices, would make it easier for the Filipino people to enjoy fast and comfortable services of the LTO,” Mendoza said.

“It’s long-term benefits are in line with the advocacy of our Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista for the safety of all road users, being one of the primary mandates of your LTO,” he added.

Mendoza was in Naga City in Cebu yesterday, for the inauguration of the LTO Extension Office.

In his speech, Mendoza urged LTO employees in the City and the entire Central Visayas to live up to the ideals of the President’s Bagong Pilipinas, that is, fast and comfortable services to the Filipino people.

He said this has been his guiding principle since he assumed the LTO post in July last year, which led to the gradual solutions of the years-long problems on driver’s license and license plates backlog.

The LTO Chief also expressed gratitude to the LTO personnel for their services that are now leading to the agency winning back the trust and confidence of the Filipino people.