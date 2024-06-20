Live Happily Ever After with Michael Leyva’s Bridal Collection

enowned designer Michael Leyva excites brides-to-be, couture connoisseurs and beyond with the unveiling of his exquisite new Bridal Collection 2025. Anyone planning for their big day is sure to have at least one of his pieces saved as an inspiration, and this collection is going to make you want to add more or walk down the aisle again!
He’s a visionary in his realm, with the ability to reimagine timeless elegance in hundreds of ways. This vision is carried out to the venue: an enchanted garden with lush foliage designed by fellow creatives Gideon Hermosa, Michael Ruiz and Teddy Manuel. Together, they created a wonderland for Leyva’s wonderful creations.
Jorell Legazpi and Migs Azuri.Stunning look after look appeared on the runway — under The Peninsula Manila’s iconic Sunburst ceiling, no less. It was an ethereal experience! From understated elegance to avant-garde style to sculptural silhouettes, the creations took our breath away. And like always, they made me want to walk down the aisle again.
It’s very clear how much care and thought he put into his work. Leyva’s collection brought intricacy and innovation to life! I’m so excited to see new brides and beauties wearing these for their life milestones. I’m sure their day will be extra unforgettable with their dream dress come true. Bravo, Michael! And to dearest Michelle Garcia-Arce — thank you for including us. I had a fabulous time. Cheers!