SOCIAL SET

Live Happily Ever After with Michael Leyva’s Bridal Collection

We say ‘yes’ to every dress!
Agile Zamora

enowned designer Michael Leyva excites brides-to-be, couture connoisseurs and beyond with the unveiling of his exquisite new Bridal Collection 2025. Anyone planning for their big day is sure to have at least one of his pieces saved as an inspiration, and this collection is going to make you want to add more or walk down the aisle again!

He’s a visionary in his realm, with the ability to reimagine timeless elegance in hundreds of ways. This vision is carried out to the venue: an enchanted garden with lush foliage designed by fellow creatives Gideon Hermosa, Michael Ruiz and Teddy Manuel. Together, they created a wonderland for Leyva’s wonderful creations.

Mike Yutuc, fashion designer Michael Leyva and Kevin Tsang with models.
Mike Yutuc, fashion designer Michael Leyva and Kevin Tsang with models.
Amelia Ablaza and Czarina Ablaza-Sy.
Amelia Ablaza and Czarina Ablaza-Sy.
Dette Aquino and Connie Haw.
Dette Aquino and Connie Haw.
Jorell Legazpi and Migs Azuri.
Jorell Legazpi and Migs Azuri.
Kaye Tinga and Tessa Prieto
Kaye Tinga and Tessa Prieto
Nikki Tang and Michelle Garcia-Arce.
Nikki Tang and Michelle Garcia-Arce.
LUIS Espiritu
LUIS Espiritu
Mayenne Carmona, Hera Geriene, Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Carolyn Tan.
Mayenne Carmona, Hera Geriene, Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Carolyn Tan.

Jorell Legazpi and Migs Azuri.Stunning look after look appeared on the runway — under The Peninsula Manila’s iconic Sunburst ceiling, no less. It was an ethereal experience! From understated elegance to avant-garde style to sculptural silhouettes, the creations took our breath away. And like always, they made me want to walk down the aisle again.

It’s very clear how much care and thought he put into his work. Leyva’s collection brought intricacy and innovation to life! I’m so excited to see new brides and beauties wearing these for their life milestones. I’m sure their day will be extra unforgettable with their dream dress come true. Bravo, Michael! And to dearest Michelle Garcia-Arce — thank you for including us. I had a fabulous time. Cheers!

THE columnist and Heart Evangelista.
THE columnist and Heart Evangelista.
Aida Conbankiat and Joanne Rae Ramirez.
Aida Conbankiat and Joanne Rae Ramirez.
Consul Agnes Huibonhoa and Emmy Ly.
Consul Agnes Huibonhoa and Emmy Ly.
Girlie Gutierrez and designer Michael Rosero.
Girlie Gutierrez and designer Michael Rosero.
Jinky and Gerry Sy.
Jinky and Gerry Sy.
Joanna Robles and Ivy Robles.
Joanna Robles and Ivy Robles.
MigZ Zubiri and Audrey Zubiri.
MigZ Zubiri and Audrey Zubiri.
Lulu Tan-Gan, Mia Borromeo and Ana de Ocampo.
Lulu Tan-Gan, Mia Borromeo and Ana de Ocampo.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph