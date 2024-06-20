Live Happily Ever After with Michael Leyva’s Bridal Collection

enowned designer Michael Leyva excites brides-to-be, couture connoisseurs and beyond with the unveiling of his exquisite new Bridal Collection 2025. Anyone planning for their big day is sure to have at least one of his pieces saved as an inspiration, and this collection is going to make you want to add more or walk down the aisle again!

He’s a visionary in his realm, with the ability to reimagine timeless elegance in hundreds of ways. This vision is carried out to the venue: an enchanted garden with lush foliage designed by fellow creatives Gideon Hermosa, Michael Ruiz and Teddy Manuel. Together, they created a wonderland for Leyva’s wonderful creations.