Las Piñas LGU tackles development issues

The local government of Las Piñas City – through its City Council — tackled various proposals on urban development, community welfare, and financial management during its 87th Regular Session last Tuesday.

Led by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, the council discussed various topics and with a key agenda item was the endorsement from the City Mayor’s Office seeking council approval for contracts related to the Health Facility Enhancement Program, aimed at upgrading local health centers.

The council also reviewed a request to create new permanent positions in the City Treasurer’s Office and Business Permit and Licensing Office, reflecting efforts to improve administrative efficiency.

It also included a discussion on a letter from the United Vendors of Las Piñas Public Market regarding construction concerns.

The council also considered requests for business and transfer tax penalty and interest waivers from various entities and individuals, continuing its support for the community through financial relief measures.

It also approved applications and clearances for various development projects and endorsed contracts related to public works, demonstrating its commitment to infrastructure development.

The session concluded with announcements and adjournment, highlighting the council’s ongoing dedication to effective governance, development, and community well-being in Las Piñas City.