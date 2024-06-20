Jealous ex-boyfriend goes on stabbing spree

Authorities on Thursday reported that a man was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident Wednesday morning in Pandacan, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Erwin Nepomuceno, a resident of Paco, Manila, who was stabbed by the suspect identified as Cyril Gregorio.

Initial reports from the Police Community Precinct (PCP) Station 10’s PCMS Philip delos Santos disclosed that the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on Ilang Ilang Street, in Barangay 849.

Nepomuceno was allegedly stabbed by Gregorio, who police described as the ex-boyfriend of Nepomuceno’s girlfriend identified as Sherelyn Cabial.

Delos Santos reported that Nepomuceno, accompanied by his girlfriend and Michael Salazar, a kitchen crew, arrived at the house when Gregorio saw them. A heated argument ensued, allegedly fueled by the suspect’s jealousy.

During the altercation, Gregorio reportedly drew a bladed weapon and stabbed Nepomuceno in the hand and Salazar in the back.

Both victims were taken to Sta. Ana Hospital for treatment.

Gregorio was apprehended by responding officers and is currently detained at the MPD-PS 10 temporary detention cell. Police are preparing charges of frustrated homicide against the suspect.