ITFFA announces winners of groundbreaking 6th edition

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — The 6th annual International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) has unveiled its winners after a fierce competition that saw 436 entries from 61 countries. The festival, which took place from 11 to 15 June 2024, celebrated the finest in tourism storytelling, with a focus on conservation, cultural heritage, and sustainability.

The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of 46 jury members, equally representing the film and digital creation industries and the tourism sector. The films were judged on seven key criteria: impact, creativity, sound, style, subject matter, storytelling, and goal effectiveness, with scores out of 10 awarded to each entry.

After three rigorous rounds of judging, 272 films advanced to the final round, with 23 finalists, 61 Silver Awards, 41 Gold Awards, and 3 prestigious Pinnacle Awards being bestowed upon the most outstanding submissions. The coveted ITFFA Festival Directors Award was presented to Nicola Gerrard of Love Africa Marketing in recognition of her exceptional contributions to filmmaking in the Wildlife and Conservation and Tourism categories.

The Gold Award winners are:

· "SEE US" by Ty McCarty & Rob Jornayvaz (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Trevor Noah Tourism campaign for South Africa" by Lindo Langa (Tourism Destinations – COUNTRIES)

· "Near The River" by Darby McAdams (Adventure, Expeditions and Travel)

· "BISALHÃES - The Black Pottery Village" by Tiago Cerveira (Culture and Heritage)

· "Infinite Circle" by Rozle Bregar (Independent Travel Videos)

· "Indio Genius" by Gabriel Malvar (Culture and Heritage)

· "Hophuis" by Ilze Wolff (Culture and Heritage)

· "Missing Footsteps" by Daniel Sousa (Culture and Heritage)

· "MEG - Megalith Route: Temples to Eternity" by Tiago Cardoso (Culture and Heritage)

· "Ubuntu" by Shelby Dziwulski (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Africa's Largest Vulture Relocation" by Andrew Barratt (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Coming Home: The Mpilo and Makhosi Story" by Nicola Gerrard & Lauren van Nijkerk (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Karibu Nyumbani" by Andrew Malcolm (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Hidden in Plain Sight" by Matthew Williams-Ellis (Wildlife & Conservation)

· "Environmental Alchemy - Trash To Treasure" by Rachel Levy (Sustainable and Responsible Tourism)

· "This is Home" by Seton Bailey (Sustainable and Responsible Tourism)

The Pinnacle Award winners are:

· "Trevor Noah Tourism campaign for South Africa" by Lindo Langa (Tourism Destinations – COUNTRIES)

· "Infinite Circle" by Rozle Bregar (Independent Travel Videos)

· "SEE US" by Ty McCarty & Rob Jornayvaz (Wildlife & Conservation) Wild Trust & Lov Africa Marketing

ITFFA Co-Founders James Byrne and Caroline Ungersbock expressed their congratulations to all the winners and participants, thanking them for their contributions to the festival's mission of promoting sustainable tourism, fostering cultural exchange, and championing positive storytelling through the power of film.

As the 6th edition of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa comes to a close, the event has once again demonstrated its importance in recognizing and celebrating the incredible talent and creativity of filmmakers worldwide, and the crucial role that tourism plays in fostering understanding, conservation, and cultural appreciation.