Ill-fated MV Tutor could not be located

A week after the MV Tutor was attacked by Houthi rebels, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that the ship had sunk.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Cacdac said the vessel was last sighted on 17 June but on the following day it could not be located.

An oil slick was also reportedly seen on the projected location of the vessel which indicated that the ship sank.

“Based on reports… the last time it was seen was June 17th… and on June 18th when a ship returned on the same [area] supposedly to commence the search and salvaging operation, with respect to the ship, but she (MV Tutor) could not be found,” he said.

A missing Filipino seafarer was still onboard the vessel when it sank. His last presumed location before the incident occurred was in the engine room of the vessel.

The DMW said the status of the Filipino seafarer remains “missing.”