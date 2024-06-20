Honest airport cleaner feted

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has commended an airport cleaner stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after returning a pair of used socks containing $18,800 in various denominations found abandoned at the terminal on Thursday.

Reports said that the airport cleaner — identified as Rosalinda Celero who is assigned to the departure area’s south wing — discovered the socks under a chair near the final security checkpoint.

Authorities are investigating how the money bypassed security checks.

She removed them with a dustpan and noticed the hidden cash. Celero promptly turned the socks and money over to the NAIA Terminal 3 Lost and Found Section.

For now, MIAA officials are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the owner. The socks contained $100, $50 and $20 bills, exceeding the Central Bank of the Philippines’ limit of P50,000 that can be carried out of the country.

Meantime, MIAA general manager Eric Ines commended Celero’s honesty, highlighting her act of turning in the entire amount without keeping any for herself.