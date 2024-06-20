Go’s Malasakit team brings relief to Roxas residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit team assisted impoverished residents in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, on 18-19 June, showcasing his unwavering commitment to helping the Filipino people in their times of need.

“Our dedication to public service deepens in times like these. My fellow countrymen, let us continue to help each other. Let us unite and show compassion for our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

The outreach event, held at Roxas Gymnasium, benefited a total of 890 indigent residents who received vitamins, snacks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs from Go’s Malasakit Team. Some recipients were also provided with shoes and a cellphone.

In collaboration with Mayor Leo Cusi, Go facilitated financial assistance from the government to support the struggling residents.

Continuing to prioritize the welfare of Filipinos, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended assistance to those requiring medical care and encouraged them to avail themselves of services at the Malasakit Center located at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center serves as a comprehensive support hub that consolidates services from various agencies to provide medical assistance to impoverished patients.

To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, benefiting approximately 10 million Filipinos.

“Do not hesitate to approach the Malasakit Centers. This is for every Filipino. It saddens me whenever people hesitate to seek medical attention due to fear of hospital expenses. Take care of your health, and the Malasakit Center is ready to assist you,” Go assured.

“My fellow countrymen, I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability because serving you has become my life’s mission. Your strength inspires us to continue serving all of you. Thank you very much,” Go concluded warmly.