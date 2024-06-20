Ecstasy dealer behind bars

Authorities on Thursday reported the arrest of a businessman believed to be a notorious seller of illegal drugs and organizing sex parties in a buy-bust operation last Wednesday night.

The National Capital Region Police Office Special Operations Unit (NCRPO-SOU) identified the suspect as Jade Christian Regalario alias “Jade” at a parking area in Barangay Ugong around 7:40 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Michael Maraggun of the NCRPO-SOU, Regalario sold P1,000 worth of ecstasy pills to an undercover officer. Police seized a plastic sachet containing approximately 25 tablets following the transaction.

Authorities received a tip alleging Regalario’s involvement in cocaine distribution and the organization of “orgy sessions” among his clientele, which reportedly include figures from the entertainment industry.

Regalario now faces charges for violating Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

He is currently under the custody of the NCRPO-SOU Drug Enforcement Group for processing.

The confiscated drugs, meantime, will be submitted to the PNP Forensic Group at Camp Crame for laboratory examination.