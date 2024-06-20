Don’t waste gov’t gains, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on government agencies, public servants, and partners on Thursday to sustain their efforts and build upon the progress achieved by his administration.

Speaking at the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Surigao del Sur, Marcos emphasized the importance of addressing national challenges and implementing effective programs and policies for the benefit of Filipinos.

“I remind all agencies, public servants, and partners: Let’s not waste what we have started,” Marcos said. “Expect that we will continue to find solutions to the challenges facing our country, and we will implement appropriate programs and policies so that you will taste the fruits of your labor.”

Marcos delivered the remarks following the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte from her positions as Education secretary and vice chairman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.