Don’t hold back – summer is almost over

We’re at the tail-end of summer, and while it’s a season for fun and adventure, it can be a challenging time for those with sensitive skin. Heat, sweat and humidity can be relentless triggers among others, causing many to shy away from their favorite activities. People with sensitive skin need not worry anymore.

Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion now soothes sensitive skin in as fast as 20 seconds, through clinically proven oat science. Harnessing the power of oats, Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion has been a trusted solution for those with sensitive skin. Its Triple Oat Complex, a unique blend of oat flour, oat extract and oat oil, works to strengthen the skin barrier and support natural ceramide production, soothing and providing relief for dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

Complementing this, Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash gently cleanses while locking in moisture for up to 24 hours. This innovative breakthrough, supported by ongoing research, was celebrated at the Aveeno Active Summer Fest, an event brimming with fun, educational activities, and vibrant summer energy.

Aveeno, together with St. Joseph Drug, first took over the shores of San Juan, La Union last 23 to 26 May and brought the larger-than-life Aveeno installation to attract beachgoers. Sampling initiatives were done to introduce the Aveeno Skin Relief range to a wider audience. Visitors who took photos at the booth and posted them on their socials received free samplers, allowing them to experience firsthand the soothing benefits of Aveeno products.

The event also featured a life-sized shower for people to try the Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash and Lotion right at the beach. This unique setup provided an immersive experience, showcasing how Aveeno’s products cleanse and lock in moisture effectively. Additionally, there was a selling component in partnership with St. Joseph Drug, offering a special promo to beachgoers.

Following that, the Aveeno Active Summer Fest was held last 5 June and was an action-packed day that brought together skincare education and the active lifestyle. Attendees enjoyed an energetic padel session in the morning and interactive activities throughout the afternoon that highlighted how Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion can help maintain healthy skin even during the summer season. Guests left with a better understanding of how to care for their sensitive skin while staying active and enjoying the summertime.

Vince Velasco, Aveeno’s brand ambassador, enthusiastically shared, “Summer is my favorite time of year, but my sensitive skin and eczema used to hold me back. But as someone who has been using Aveeno Skin Relief Wash and Lotion as a regimen for the longest time, I never had to worry about my sensitive skin and even my eczema flaring up and truly enjoyed my summers.”

Sam Corrales, another Aveeno ambassador, added, “I personally am always on the move, whether it’s me doing my workouts, teaching classes, doing my hosting gigs. My skin is always subjected to sweat and to the heat which have been some of the triggers to my sensitive skin. I’m so happy to know that Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion can now soothe my sensitive skin quicker than ever now in just 20 seconds.”