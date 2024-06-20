Crowning Miss Manila

In celebration of the 453rd anniversary of Manila, the 24 official candidates of Miss Manila will enrich the city’s history and culture. The beautiful Manileñas vying for the title graced the runway during the press presentation on Monday, 10 June, at Swiss-Belhotel Blulane in Manila. The City of Manila, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila and KreativDen, hosted the event.

On Friday, 24 May, at the Bulwagang Villegas in Manila City Hall, the sashing ceremony took place presided over by Manila Mayor, Honey Lacuna, and hosted by Miss Manila 2024 Gabrielle Lantzer and Miss Manila Tourism 2023 Angela Okol.

This year’s candidates had the privilege of attending a Makeup Masterclass filled with tips and techniques led by Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados who shared her beauty secrets.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez shared her extensive personal and professional experiences, aiming to inspire and empower aspiring titleholders during the Personality Development Masterclass.

With poise and eloquence, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared her invaluable insights, guiding the candidates.

The candidates embarked on their first Masterclass in Pasarela conducted by Kagandahang Flores’ Rodgil Flores. The empowering session from the driving force behind the renowned pageant training camp marked a dazzling beginning to their pageant journey.

Manila is known for its diverse architectural, historical and cultural landscape. The Miss Manila candidates will showcase the strength and resilience of Manila’s defining places such as Sta. Cruz, Binondo China Town and Divisoria.

Days leading to the coronation, the candidates organized a medical mission, safety and security training, feeding program, communication workshop, reading comprehension and literacy training, educational program and healthcare.

Reigning Miss Manila Gabrielle Lantzer will relinquish her title and crown on Saturday evening, 22 June at the Metropolitan Theater. The coronation night will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia.