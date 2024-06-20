Cold Storage Seafood dives into sustainability

Cold Storage Seafood, a leader in the frozen commodities market for almost 30 years, strengthened its efforts in advocating for sustainable fishing practices and responsible sourcing by partnering with marine conservation organization Save Philippine Seas (SPS) for the upcoming “GenSea: Dive Into Sustainability” campaign.

Through educational content and fundraising events, the collaborative effort highlights the company’s commitment to delivering superior seafood options while promoting environmental conservation.

According to Cold Storage president Marco Qua, who succeeded his father, Mariano Qua, in running the company in 2022, partnering with the SPS ‘significantly enhanced’ their understanding of sustainable practices.

“Through this collaboration, we’ve identified innovative ways to improve our processes and products, ensuring both environmental stewardship and long-term product sustainability,” he said Thursday in a panel discussion joined by food and beverage (F&B) experts in Taguig City.

Ecosystems preservation

He added that the partnership underscores their company’s goal of minimizing our ecological footprint and preserving marine ecosystems while providing their customers with high-quality and sustainable products.

“Our partnership with Save Philippine Seas is not just about discussions; it is about real action and meaningful impact. Together, we are committed to fostering trust and loyalty among conscientious consumers who value sustainability,” he added.

Meanwhile, SPS project manager Harvey Perello emphasized the importance of sea conservation by incorporating sustainability into everything people do.

“The sea now faces environmental challenges that could jeopardize the benefits we derive from it, including the availability of seafood. [I]ntegrating sustainable practices means that we are safeguarding present and future generations while also strengthening our connection with the sea and fellow Filipinos,” he said.