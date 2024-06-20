Cardinal Quevedo's Thoughts to Live by

Today's Thoughts to Live by, June 21, Fri, 11th Week in Ordinary Time, St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Religious:

Readings--

2 Kgs. 11:1-4, 9-18, 20;

Ps. 132: 11, 12, 13-14, 17-18;

Mt. 6:19-23.

1. Some Notes on St. Aloysius Gonzaga (1568- 1591) -- He was born into a noble family, the eldest son and heir to the family title of the Marquis of Castiglione. As early as age 7, he became attracted to prayer and turned away from courtly life. With his brother, he learned princely customs in the court of the court of his father's friend, the Grand Duke Francesco de' Medici. But Aloysius was determined to withdraw from this kind of opulent and worldly environment. In 1579, he stayed with a relative in Mantua and read a book on the lives of the Saints. He also began praying the Psalms daily and later began meditating after learning it from a book by Fr. Peter Canisius. In 1580, at age 12, he received First Communion from Cardinal St. Charles Borromeo, who was visiting Castiglione. He went to daily Mass, received Communion weekly, and fasted 3 days a week. He catechized young boys during summers.

2. Traveling to Madrid with Maria of Austria, the daughter of Charles V, he became a page to Diego, son of King Philip II of Spain. He was later made a Knight of the Order of St. James. But his thoughts turned towards the Jesuits. At first reluctant to give his assent, his father finally gave his approval.

3. In 1585, Aloysius resigned his inheritance and social status and entered the Society of Jesus in Rome. One of his spiritual directors was the renowned theologian, St. Robert Bellarmine. He enrolled in the Roman College to finish Philosophy and continued to Theology after his 1st religious vows. He returned to Castiglione in 1589 to negotiate peace between his brother and the duke of Mantua and then returned to Rome. He was ordained a deacon at the age of 20. When plague and famine broke out in Rome, Aloysius cared for the sick and dying at a Jesuit hospital and prepared them for the sacraments.

4. But shortly before his ordination, he contracted the disease himself and died a holy death at age 23, calling on the name of Jesus. His body is enshrined in the Church of St. Ignatius in Rome. Pope Benedict XIII canonized him in 1726 and named him Patron of Youth in 1729, an action confirmed by Pope Pius XI in 1926.

5. Gospel, Mt.6:19-23 -- Do not store up for yourselves treasures that perish. But store up treasures in heaven (vv. 19-20). "For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be" (v. 21). "The light of the body is the eye, if your eye is sound, your whole body will be filled with light" (v. 22). Otherwise, you will be in darkness (v. 23). The teachings are the guide. They enlighten the darkness of our minds and lead us to the light of holiness and grace. St. Aloysius Gonzaga is our model. His life of prayer, holiness, and asceticism is our guide to a faithful and constant following of Christ.

6. Prayer -- Almighty Father, giver of heavenly gifts, you have given us St. Aloysius Gonzaga as an example of a life of innocence and penitence. Grant, we pray, that, while we have sinned and have not been innocent, we may have the grace of penitence. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, pray for us.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!