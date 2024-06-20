Blinken told of latest aggression

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), engaged in discussions with the United States on Thursday regarding “possible ways forward” following what it described as the “illegal and aggressive actions” of the China Coast Guard (CCG) against Filipino troops during a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the incident in which at least eight Filipino sailors were injured after their vessel was rammed by the CCG.

“Spoke with US State Secretary Blinken to discuss Philippines-United States cooperation following the most recent developments in the West Philippine Sea-South China Sea and, in this regard, possible ways forward,” Manalo said in a tweet on X.

Earlier this week, Chinese state media claimed that a Philippine vessel had deliberately collided with a CCG vessel. However, the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea refuted this, saying the Chinese vessels had executed dangerous maneuvers, including ramming and towing the Filipinos’ boats.

The confrontation resulted in injuries to at least eight Filipino soldiers, including one who lost a finger.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller provided a readout of the discussion between Manalo and Blinken.

“Their discussion followed the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous and irresponsible actions to deny the Philippines from executing a lawful maritime operation in the South China Sea on 17 June,” he said.

Blinken emphasized that China’s actions undermine regional peace and stability and reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty.” He and Manalo also discussed how to build on the momentum of recent high-level bilateral engagements on issues of shared concern.

The DFA had earlier expressed “grave concern” over the incident and stressed that the Philippines has been working to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea.

Match with actions

“This cannot be achieved if China’s words do not match their actions in the waters. We expect China to act sincerely and responsibly and refrain from behavior that puts to risk the safety of personnel and vessels,” the DFA said.

The DFA urged China to comply with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award, and to respect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its own waters.

‘Time for AFP to act’

The recent maritime confrontation, which led to serious injuries among the Filipino Navy crew, has prompted calls for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to take a more prominent role in defending the country’s waters.

Bukidnon Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, a member of the House Committee on National Defense, urged the AFP to take over the responsibilities of the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea and the country’s exclusive economic zone.