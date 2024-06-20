Binay slams CCG’s ‘insensitive, irresponsible' action against Phl vessels

Senator Nancy Binay slammed China Coast Guard’s recent attack against Philippine Navy personnel while conducting a regular mission en route to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

“I strongly condemn the unnecessary, insensitive, and irresponsible action made by the Chinese Coast Guard on June 17 by patently ramming our mission ship near Ayungin Shoal,” Binay said in a statement.

Binay called on the CCG to “exercise restraint and urge them to be good friends and neighbors.”

“We will continue to stand firm in our resolve to protect our people and our sovereignty. The safety and well-being of our citizens will always be paramount,” she added.

Binay said China should walk their talk.

“If China indeed values our friendship, we want them to understand that we don't hurt our friends. We are never the aggressors,” she noted.