Arellano retains NCAA cheerdance crown

Arellano University flaunted its dominance as it retained the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 Cheerdance Competition title late Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Chief Squad displayed its impressive moves, stunts and routines to post 253.5 points and win its fifth consecutive cheerdance title.

Ending as bridesmaid is nine-time champion University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, which logged 231.5 points, while Letran College finished with the second runner-up for the second time with 206 points.

The Chief Squad also pocketed P100,000 from the NCAA and GMA Network while the Perpsquad banked in P75,000 and the Letran Cheering Team P50,000.

With that, Arellano captured its sixth title while the Perpsquad of coach Ruffa Soriano remains as the winningest cheerdance squad with nine titles, leaving Mapua University and Jose Rizal University behind with one crown apiece.

Meanwhile, outgoing host Jose Rizal University formally turned over the NCAA flag to incoming host, Lyceum of the Philippines University, which will open the league’s 100th season in July.