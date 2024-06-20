All set for age-group tilt

The Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) is set to host the 1st National Age-Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex this weekend.

The three-day event, which will start on Friday, will feature the country’s top junior swimmers, including Asian junior gold medalist and record-holder Jamesray Michael Ajido, two-time World Championship campaigner Jasmine Mojdeh, and fellow Asian meet bidder Aishel Evangelista as well as Patricia Mae Santos and Richelle Maleeka Melencio.

Newly-appointed PAI executive director Anthony Reyes said they are expecting around 700 swimmers from more than 50 teams and swimming clubs nationwide to see action in the biggest local swimming competition since PAI introduced the national ranking system for all its registered members.

The meet, which is also being sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, has a format that is timed Finals for Class A, B, and C 8-under, 9, 10, 11,12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18-over age groups.

PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said prior to the action, they will have a short tribute for the late executive director Francisco “Chito” Rivera.

The 67-year-old Rivera, varsity swimming head coach of the Jose Rizal University and co-founder of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics succumbed to a heart attack recently.

“Coach Chito (Rivera) is a great loss to Philippine aquatics,” Buhain said.

“But his legacy lives on as we continue to put our best foot forward to further enhance the development of swimming and the other disciplines in aquatics. We’re targeting a better future in open water, water polo, diving, and artistic swimming, from regional to national levels.”