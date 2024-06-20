All by himself: SB19’s Stell Ajero nails Celine Dion’s song

“Bigla na lang pagsampa kanina during rehearsal, pina-try n’ya po ‘yung song and then sabi niya, kung gusto ko daw pong i-perform tonight (All of a sudden during the rehearsal, he asked me to try the song and then he asked if I wanted to perform it tonight),” he shared.

“Medyo until now ‘di pa rin po ako makapaniwala sa mga nangyari. Always thankful naman po and happy sa resulta (Up until now, I can’t believe what happened. I’m always thankful and happy with the result),” he added.

Netizens bashed Diwata’s first Santacruzan appearance

Netizens were obviously bemused at the choice of a barangay to have businessman Diwata as Reyna Elena.

Not a few were aghast to see the Pares Overload owner parade in what was traditionally an all-women festivity.

Diwata recently showed up in a Santacruzan in Malabon. All dolled up and dressed in a gown, the social media personality was all smiles as he paraded as a Reyna Elena.

Of course, tongues wagged on social media as netizens thought that what happened was a blatant disrespect of the century-old tradition.

As a matter of course, disappointed netizens started yakking on social media as they said Diwata’s presence in the yearly tradition gave the public reasons to protest.

In one Facebook page, netizens were one in saying that what happened was a blatant disrespect for a Catholic tradition. “Binaboy na talaga ‘yun tradisyonal na Santacruzan wala na tayong respeto sa atin kaya di natin tayo nirerespeto (They disrespected the traditional Santacruzan. We don’t respect that’s why we are not respected),” one guy said.

“Talagang ang mga tao ngayon, wala nang respeto sa mga sinaunang mga kaugalian. Isipin mo naman, Santacruzan, ‘yun na lang salitang santa, ika nga prusisyon ng mga santa, hahaluan mo ng katawatawa (Some people now, they don’t have respect for ancient practices. Come to think of it, Santacruzan, the word saint, as they say procession of the saints, then you will mix it with something funny),” another guy wailed.

KimPau made Mayon a trending topic

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino performed in Bicol recently to promote the finale episode of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

While there, Chiu and Avelino took a jump shot with Mayon Volcano in the background. Not surprisingly, the world-famous volcano became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), thanks to KimPau.

“Nag-show kami sa Sorsogon at Agusan ni Paulo. Masaya naman kami. Napatalon kami sa saya kasi ang dami palang nanonood ng Linlang, ng Secretary Kim. Parang punung-puno ‘yung plaza kapag nag-perform kami (We had a show in Sorsogon and Agusan. We were happy. We jumped for joy when we found out there are a lot of people who watch Linlang and Secretary Kim),” Chiu said in a recent interview.

The It’s Showtime host marveled at the beauty of Mayon Volcano.

“Maganda ‘yung Mayon. Wala siyang clouds (Mount Mayon is beautiful. There were no clouds today),” she mused.