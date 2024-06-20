Airspeed targets 2,000 small firms

Airspeed, a freight forwarding firm, aims to help at least 2,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) this year through its e-commerce solutions.

The company has designed an SME Program that offers a range of services to entrepreneurs with physical stores and a growing number of online sellers.

These include special rates, tailored storage solutions, financial aid, marketing platforms, trade fair opportunities, and training.

Airspeed president Rosemarie Rafael on Thursday said the company is enhancing its Kahanga-Hanga PH website which features products from SMEs in different parts of the country.

“This helps Filipino entrepreneurs promote their products abroad,” Rafael said.

Textile firms included

Among the SMEs are textile weavers she said are also being supported by the government.

“We have a project with the Women Business Council and other government agencies. It’s a national competition where winners are given funds from the public and government sector,” Rafael said.

She added SMEs will likely increase due to the government’s massive railway development plan.

“Railway projects will affect more illegal settlers and result in their relocations. The government must have a livelihood program. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority can teach them sewing while the local government units provide the sewing machines,” Rafael said.

She said these projects will help revitalize local weaving and boost its products for exports in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.