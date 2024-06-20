AIF holds biggest innovation fest yet

The DAILY TRIBUNE’s 9th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF) at Calendola Basketball Court in San Pedro, Laguna drew a throng seeking to improve their economic state.

Crowds flocked to the venue to participate in valuable discussions about small business, loans and financial platforms aimed to aid businesses.

To date, it is the most attended AIF and the first in the province of Laguna.

San Pedro was the first city to host the AIF in Laguna where Representative Ann Matibag of the first congressional district of Laguna welcomed the DAILY TRIBUNE team with open arms.

“Together we embark on another mission for our community, the voyage towards sustainable livelihood that will enrich not only our own families but will contribute to the development of our economy,” Matibag said.

“Today we give importance and show our support to the micro, small, and medium enterprises in San Pedro as we offer the AIF as part of not only our information dissemination drive but also to give assistance for the start and continuation of our existing businesses in our community,” she added.

She highlighted her commitment to the livelihood of the citizens of San Pedro through the ABAKADA program.

“As your Lagunanay, one of my main prayers and initiatives is the livelihood of the ABAKADA program for our beloved town of San Pedro,” the first district lawmaker stressed.

This program aims to rejuvenate livelihood that is centered in the city of San Pedro.

ABAKADA has restarted the farming of Sampaguita — the national flower of the Philippines — where it is also commonly found in San Pedro.

Mushroom farmers have also made their comeback according to Matibag as they distributed capital support and equipment.

The duck farmers association in Barangay Cuyan has also received support from the congresswoman for the revival of the salted egg industry, which San Pedro is known for, even reaching the little red dot nation of Singapore.

Matibag said the AIF in San Pedro is very timely as residents need support for their businesses.

“I am very happy that the Asian Innovation Forum is here in San Pedro where we can listen to different methods on how to get funding and capital for your long-awaited business,” she said.

Industry leaders converge

In the most recent AIF, the DAILY TRIBUNE invited familiar faces who are leaders in their respective industries.

Small Business Corporation vice president for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon presented SB Corp’s flagship program RISE UP, a set of different multi-purpose loans with low interest rates and flexible payment terms that will start up businesses in no time.

Cebu CFI Community Cooperative’s Karen Soriano and Don Garcia showcased the power of being in a cooperative and how it could benefit small businesses and member families, especially during tough times.

Maya Philippines, through its Territory Solutions manager Richard Mercader, boasted its all-in-one platform where entrepreneurs can earn money and at the same time perform transactions and transfer their earnings to their personal bank accounts in one place as long as it has an internet connection.

To the participants, let’s take in the help that is given to us and my wife will make sure...that any help and need of every citizen of the city of San Pedro we will be felt and received.

Meanwhile, lawyer Melvin Matibag, former cabinet secretary and Transco head under the Duterte administration and the husband of congresswoman Ann Matibag, urged participants of the AIF to utilize what they learned from the event’s guest speakers as it could be the key to their business’ success.

“To the participants, let’s take in the help that is given to us and my wife will make sure...that any help and need of every citizen of the city of San Pedro we will be felt and received.”

He also shed light on the issue of “generational poverty,” where poverty is passed from generation to generation making it difficult for families to make ends meet and improve their livelihood.

According to him, the AIF might be the answer to “generational poverty.”

Amid the seriousness of topics discussed during the AIF, participants also had some fun as DAILY TRIBUNE held contests where attendees had chances to win prizes and money.