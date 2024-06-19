As we celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Israel, I am filled with pride and gratitude as the Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines. Yom Haatzmaut is a momentous occasion that not only marks our nation's independence, but also symbolizes the resilience and strength of the Israeli people.

This year, for the first time in 76 years, we are celebrating Israel’s Independence Day in the middle of a war.

The celebration is even more difficult and disturbing due to the global alarming wave of antisemitism. Nevertheless, we are here to stay. As was said before:

“We don't need permission to be proud Jews and Zionists.”

Seventy-six years ago, on 14 May 1948, the State of Israel declared its independence, fulfilling the ancient dream of rebuilding the homeland of the Jewish people. Israel has survived wars and more than 22,000 terror attacks that try to annihilate it. Israel did not only endure, it flourished.

Israel is a beacon of freedom, values, success and democracy — the only real democracy in the Middle East. Now, more than ever, we are determined to rebuild our country and contribute through our innovation for a better world.

The declaration of independence in 1948 marked the beginning of a journey filled with challenges and triumphs. Our state-building is faced with other challenges such as arid land and water scarcity. Despite all of these, Israel has become a global leader in technology and innovation, agriculture and defense technologies, water management and many other areas. Israel’s story is one of resilience, creativity, success and determination.

This year's Independence Day celebration here in Manila is marked differently from last year's more festive atmosphere. The somber tone is a reflection of the tragic events of 7 October 2023. The terrorist attacks by Hamas, the murder of more than 1,200 people (including four Filipino caregivers), the abduction of more than 240 hostages (including two Filipinos), the acts of sexual violence and other inhumane atrocities serve as a stark reminder of the challenges we still face.

Yet, the spirit of Israel remains unbroken. We have risen above these trials with unwavering determination, continuing to build and innovate to do good, as we always have. Our strength lies not only in our military and economic capabilities, but in the unity and determination of our people and our spirit.

The journey towards independence is where we found our true friends. The Philippines was the only Asian country to support the establishment of the State of Israel in 1947 during the vote in the United Nations, a gesture that has laid the foundation for a deep and enduring friendship. This act of recognition is a testament to the shared values and mutual respect that continue to guide our relationship.

Our 76th Independence Day is also a celebration of the friendship between Israel and the Philippines. Together, we have weathered challenges and stood by each other. Israel is a friend in need and has proven so after typhoon “Yolanda” struck the Philippines, and Israel, even miles away, flew to the Philippines to build a field hospital. Up to this day, Israel continues to offer other humanitarian assistance programs to Filipinos.

Israel will always be the Philippines’ reliable source of advanced defense technologies and a trusted partner in agriculture and food security.

We are truly grateful to the 28,000 OFWs working in Israel. They are part of the Israeli families and society.

The friendship between Israel and the Philippines is a testament to what we can achieve when we unite in purpose and vision. Together, we will build bridges of innovation and collaboration towards a brighter future for both our nations.

Am Yisrael Chai. The people of Israel live.

Mabuhay and Shalom!